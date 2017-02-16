American Honda

American Honda announced today that it will be taking part in the Superbike class for the 2017 MotoAmerica racing season through the support of Team Genuine Broaster Chicken Honda who will be campaigning the all new CBR1000RR.The package of experienced team owner Danny Walker, veteran rider Jake Gagne, and the new CBR1000RR will be supported with motorcycles and technical support from Honda. Genuine Broaster Chicken Honda naturally sourced Gagne to lead the charge, having completed his first-ever season in the Superbike class in 2016 with a 10th-place finish after having captured the Superstock 1000 title the year prior.

"Wayne Rainey and the MotoAmerica group have been doing a great job in bringing back American road racing, and we are very happy to get back involved in the premier class," said Mike Snyder, Senior Manager for Honda Racing. "We are thrilled to be partnering in this effort with Danny, Jake and the Genuine Broaster Chicken team. Together we can give our fans something to cheer about and bring some competition to the series."

Danny Walker, Team Manager of Genuine Broaster Chicken Honda, shared his excitement for the new Honda machine and the potential for the series. "We can't wait for the season to start. Jake has proven himself capable in the liter class and we are excited to see what he does with the all-new Genuine Broaster Chicken CBR1000RR. The MotoAmerica series continues to grow and we are proud to be the team that brings Honda back to the paddock. This is going to be a great year for fans of the series."