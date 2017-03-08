Next Moto Champion Announces 2017 Cycling Team

MotoAmerica/Staff

Next Moto Champion has announced its 2017 cycling team. Presented by Roswell Bicycles, the roster comprises top past and present professional racers who are also active cyclists. This year's team includes 1993 Superbike World Champion Scott Russell; MotoAmerica racers Bobby Fong, Garrett Gerloff, Sheridan Morais, and Joe Roberts; IMSA star and former IndyCar driver Katherine Legge; and American Flat Track stars Jared Mees and Cory Texter.

Among the team partners are Atlanta's nationally renowned Roswell Bicycles, Scott Sports, and Giordana Cycling Apparel. This year, the team will ride the Scott Foil 10 and wear Scott Road Premium shoes and Scott Centric Plus helmets. The team will be outfitted in custom Giordana FormaRed-Carbon clothing. In addition, Honey Stinger have signed on to help meet the team’s nutritional needs.

With the addition of British race car driver Legge, the team has branched out to include a four-wheel racer in addition to the two-wheel guys. This year also sees the addition of MotoAmerica and World Supersport racer South African Morais as well as flat-trackers Mees and Texter.

Five-time Daytona 200 winner Russell said, “We are excited about expanding the roster as we enter our second year. Adding a Brit and a South African gives us an international flavor. Whether it is two wheels or four, dirt or asphalt, we all use bicycles as a major part of our training methods. I am looking forward to some epic rides with my new teammates.”

Look for the team "out and about." You can follow each of the member’s cycling exploits in Next Moto Champion magazine, at nextmotochampion.com, and on the team’s Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and Strava pages.