Next Level Sports And Acorn Woods Join MotoAmerica Team

MotoAmerica/Paul Carruthers

With excitement at an all-time high leading into its third season of racing, MotoAmerica is pleased to announce that it has contracted with Next Level Sports Management and Acorn Woods Communications to help carry that momentum and increase awareness of the 2017 MotoAmerica Series.

"We're pumped to have both Next Level and Acorn Woods join the MotoAmerica team," said MotoAmerica President Wayne Rainey. "As we get close to starting the 2017 MotoAmerica Series, there’s a lot of anticipation of what we know is going to be our best season yet. We're making a real push this year to increase attendance at our events and having Next Level and Acorn Woods on board to assist our team is going to be a big help to our pre-event promotional effort moving forward."

Next Level Sports Management will be assisting MotoAmerica with a variety of public/media relations, marketing, advertising, and social media initiatives during the 2017 season. The Next Level team brings more than 15 years of experience working with OEMs, professional racing series (Supercross, Arenacross, Motocross, ATV), industry events, and brands within the powersports industry.

“It is our goal to help bring awareness to the sport of motorcycle road racing, expanding the overall breadth of exposure for MotoAmerica through virtually all facets of public relations, marketing, and social media,” said Tony Gardea, CEO of Next Level Sports Management. “MotoAmerica has essentially saved road racing in America and has provided a platform for these exceptionally talented athletes to compete at the highest level, on a global stage. Next Level has been brought in to ensure that story is being told.”

MotoAmerica has contracted Acorn Woods Communications, a boutique agency solely owned by motorsports marketing veteran Ron Benfield, to handle its digital marketing efforts. The agency has a decade of experience in the motorcycle, ATV/UTV and automotive markets, with a roster diverse in its clientele. In addition to his agency experience, Benfield also sits on the Motorcycle Industry Council’s Aftermarket/Allied Trades Committee and was nominated to the Board of Directors in 2016.

"We are extremely excited to be the digital marketing partner for MotoAmerica," said Ron Benfield, President of Acorn Woods Communications. "As an agency that focuses on the powersports market, we have a longstanding passion for two-wheel racing in America. Together with the MotoAmerica team, we are ready to embark on an aggressive digital marketing plan to bring the MotoAmerica experience to a greater audience."