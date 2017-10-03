MotoAmerica Night Of Champions Held At Barber Vintage Motorsports Museum

MotoAmerica

MotoAmerica held its “Night of Champions” awards banquet on Monday, September 18, at the Barber Vintage Motorsports Museum, the spectacular multi-tiered facility adjacent to Barber Motorsports Park, which hosted the 10th and final round of the 2017 series.

This annual tradition acknowledges the top three finishers in each of the series’ five racing classes—Motul Superbike, Bazzaz Superstock 1000, Supersport, Superstock 600, and KTM RC Cup—as well as the partners, sponsors, and teams involved in the championship.

Hosted by Greg White, the ceremony was broadcast live via MotoAmerica’s Facebook page. At the end of the program, MotoAmerica President Wayne Rainey provided an overview of this past season, as well as insight into the new class structure planned for 2018.

“As we go forward,” Rainey concluded, “we think now it’s time to make our series the Superbike championship that we so need it to be. We believe the series will have more value, and it will be easier for the teams to find sponsorships. I thank everyone for believing in us.”

2017 MotoAmerica Series Champions

Motul Superbike

Toni Elias, Yoshimura Suzuki Factory Racing Roger Hayden, Yoshimura Suzuki Factory Racing Cameron Beaubier, Monster Energy/Yamalube/Yamaha Factory Racing

Bazzaz Superstock 1000

Mathew Scholtz, Yamalube Westby Racing Jake Lewis, M4 ECSTAR Suzuki Bobby Fong, Quicksilver Latus Motors Kawasaki

Supersport

Garrett Gerloff, Monster Energy/Yamalube/Y.E.S./Graves/Yamaha JD Beach, Monster Energy/Yamalube/Y.E.S./Graves/Yamaha Valentin Debise, M4 ECSTAR Suzuki

Superstock 600

Jason Aguilar, RiderzLaw/Aguilar Racing Michael Gilbert, Team MG55 Nick McFadden, M4 medAge Suzuki

KTM RC Cup