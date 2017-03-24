MotoAmerica Needs You! Positions Are Available At All Ten Rounds

MotoAmerica/Staff

With the 2017 season rapidly approaching, MotoAmerica is again seeking volunteers who want to assist the series and be a part of the action of what will likely be the most competitive and hard-fought championship to date in all five of the classes.

"Those who volunteer their time to MotoAmerica races add to the safe and efficient running of our events," said MotoAmerica Race Operations Manager Niccole Cox. "Like MotoGP and World Superbike, we use volunteers to help our staff, and our volunteers are a great group of people who are passionate about motorcycle racing in the US. We always try to have a little fun with our Volunteer BBQ, where a star rider joins us at each round, allowing the volunteers to break bread and have some very candid conversations with them. The riders also enjoy being able to meet the people who donate their time to our events, and it's led to some great conversations that most fans never get the chance to participate in. Our volunteers get closer to the racing action than any other fans, and learn what it takes to put on such a large event. The program continues to grow each year, and we are thrilled at the progress and the impact it has made on our organization."

The 2017 series also features two new circuits to the MotoAmerica schedule: Sonoma Raceway (August 11-13) and Pittsburgh International Race Complex (August 25-27). Volunteer positions are available at all rounds for track, tire, and grid marshals, technical control, and registration staff.

MotoAmerica will provide training, camping options, guest and parking passes, plus lunch on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at each event. Positions are available at all 10 rounds for track, tire, and grid marshals, technical control, and registration staff. Here is a brief description of those positions:

• Track marshal: provides support with motorcycle recovery in the event of a crash or mechanical failure.

• Tire marshal: assists tire-control coordinator in paddock, hot pit, and grid to ensure competitors follow tire-allocation regulations.

• Technical control: supports technical director to certify racing motorcycles conform to rulebook.

• Registration staff: helps registration manager verify competitors, crew, media, and VIPs have appropriate credentials and parking passes.

• Grid marshal: assists chief steward help riders follow practice and qualifying procedures and make sure their motorcycles are positioned correctly on the grid for race starts.

The following is the 2017 schedule with links to registration forms for those rounds.

Round 1 April 21-23: Circuit of The Americas – Austin, Texas

Round 2 April 28-30: Road Atlanta – Braselton, Georgia

Round 3 May 12-14: Virginia International Raceway – Danville, Virginia

Round 4 June 2-4: Road America – Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin

Round 5 June 23-25: Utah Motorsports Campus – Tooele, Utah

Round 6 July 7-9: Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca – Monterey, California

Round 7 August 11-13: Sonoma Raceway – Sonoma, California

Round 8 August 25-27: Pittsburgh International Race Complex – Wampum, Pennsylvania

Round 9 September 8-10: New Jersey Motorsports Park – Millville, New Jersey

Round 10 September 15-17: Barber Motorsports Park – Birmingham, Alabama

Volunteers can also stay up to date by liking and regularly visiting this Facebook page.

Thank you for supporting the MotoAmerica Series.