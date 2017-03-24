MotoAmerica Announces Yamaha As An Official Manufacturer Partner Of Series

MotoAmerica/Paul Carruthers

MotoAmerica is proud to announce Yamaha Motor Corporation U.S.A. as an Official Manufacturer Partner of the 2017 MotoAmerica Series, marking a third successive season of Yamaha support of the road racing series.

"Yamaha is proud to support the MotoAmerica AMA/FIM North American Road Racing Championship, as an Official Manufacturer Partner, and also with the continued, active involvement of our official factory and Yamaha bLU cRU-supported racing teams and riders," said Mike Doughty, General Manager of Motorcycle Operations, Motorsports Group, Yamaha Motor Corporation, U.S.A. "We're passionate supporters of road racing in the U.S., and we're proud to have been partnered with MotoAmerica since its inception. We're looking forward to the upcoming MotoAmerica road racing season, to the opportunity for our Yamaha bLU cRU professional road racers to compete for more Championships, and to the debut of our refined, redesigned, and remarkable 2017 YZF-R6 with the big #1 on it."

For the second year in a row, Yamaha won the premier MotoAmerica Superbike Championship in 2016 with Cameron Beaubier while Garrett Gerloff was also able to bring home a second successive Supersport title for the brand. In addition, Wheels In Motion/Meen Motorsports Yamaha's Josh Herrin captured the Bazzaz Superstock 1000 Championship and Riders Discount/Tuned Racing Yamaha's Bryce Prince came away with the Superstock 600 title.

"We're happy that Yamaha is on board for year number three with MotoAmerica," said MotoAmerica President Wayne Rainey. "They have proven to be a championship-winning team for our first two years and they know how to win. We appreciate the support they give us not only with the teams they support on the track, but with the commitment they've shown to MotoAmerica through the marketing, promotional and commercial effort they put into the series."

Yamaha's bLU cRU teams and riders will participate in the Dunlop Preseason Test, which will be held at the Circuit of The Americas (COTA) in Austin, Texas, March 28-29. On Monday night before the test, Yamaha's 2017 full-factory and factory-supported bikes - including the brand-new 2017 R6 - will make its public debut during the MotoAmerica Livery Reveal Party at the Container Bar in Austin. Yamaha's teams and riders will return to COTA on April 20-23 for the opening round of the 2017 MotoAmerica Series.