Meen Motorsports Partners With Helmet Sounds

Meen Motorsports has announced a new partnership with HelmetSounds.com, the "number-one online source for helmet-communication systems," for the 2017 MotoAmerica Series. Family owned and operated, Helmet Sounds is passionate about providing excellent customer service to motorcycle enthusiasts, customizing the helmet experience from beginning to end.

Helmet Sounds carries and outfits all of the major helmet lines, including Bell, Arai, Shoei, and Fly. Whether you need a GPS, camera, and/or music system, Helmet Sounds offers a selection of quality brands, such as Scala Rider, Chatterbox, Sena, GoPro, Garmin, and Uclear.

"We are blessed to join a winning program such as Meen Motorsports," said Helmet Sounds owners Mark and Daniel Shinder. "We travel nationwide and sell across the country. Thus, supporting a national racing team that runs in the front is a perfect way for us to share our brand and connect with the motorcycle community in a new and exciting way.

"We will have a booth at the Red Bull Grand Prix of The Americas and seek to be in attendance at the majority of the MotoAmerica rounds. Make sure to stop by and say, 'Hi,' to our Helmet Sounds team."

Stay up-to-date with the latest in helmet-communications technology by following Helmet Sounds on Instagram.