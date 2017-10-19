KTM Previews the 2017 KTM RC Cup World Finals

MotoAmerica

The top five finishers from the 2017 MotoAmerica KTM RC Cup Championship are set to do battle this weekend, October 20-22, in Jerez, Spain alongside the prestigious World Superbike Championship for the third running of the KTM RC CUP World Final.

The World Final is open to the best five KTM RC CUP racers from participating KTM subsidiaries in North America, Asia, Finland, France, Germany, The Netherlands, Mexico and the United Kingdom – each battling for the top honor of being the best-of-the-best in RC Cup racing worldwide. This year’s 2017 KTM RC CUP Champion, Benjamin Smith (USA), will lead the North American squad in Jerez, joined by second-place finisher Cory Ventura (USA), third-place finisher Alex Dumas (CAN), fourth-place Jackson Blackmon (USA) and fifth-place finisher Draik Beauchamp (USA).

1 week until we hit the track in Spain🇺🇸 PC: Frank Angel. #TeamUSA#WorldFinals #ktmrccup A post shared by Ben Smith (@ben_smith118) on Oct 13, 2017 at 12:48pm PDT

Each national series plays host to a stacked grid of talented up-and-coming road racers, each aboard identical versions of the KTM RC CUP RACEBIKE, which provides a level playing field with a competitive and adjustable bike. With top-level coaching from KTM ambassadors such as former professional AMA Superbike racer Chris Fillmore, the KTM RC CUP program runs in conjunction with existing high profile national championships in order to nurture future stars of the sport and help bring their racing careers to the next level.

KTM RC CUP Ambassador, Chris Fillmore: “When KTM introduced the RC CUP program in 2015, the goal was to grow youth road racing in America and I really believe that with the platform that MotoAmerica has provided, this program has done amazing things for these kids as they begin their careers in professional road racing. Not only do they get to experience competitive racing at the highest national level, but KTM has taken it a step further to showcase their talents on a global platform and that’s really exciting for the sport. We wish the best of luck to the five riders who earned a spot to compete this weekend in Jerez!”

Ready to go for day 1 tomorrow here in Jerez, Spain. #readytorace #worldfinals #ktmrccup A post shared by Cory Ventura (@coryventura164) on Oct 19, 2017 at 12:09pm PDT

Since its inception, the KTM RC 390 has not only proven itself on the road as a versatile and capable machine, its Supersport track potential has also been exploited by utilizing KTM’s wide range of performance PowerParts and fully-adjustable WP Suspension to create an affordable ‘CUP’ specification for racing.

Qualifying practice will get underway this Friday, Oct. 20, followed by two races on Saturday, Oct. 21 and Sunday, Oct. 22. For more information about KTM RC CUP series around the world and how to take part, visit www.ktmrccup.com.