JD Beach Set For MotoAmerica Supersport With Yamaha

MotoAmerica

JD Beach will take another crack at the MotoAmerica Supersport Championship after re-signing with Yamaha and Graves Motorsports for the 2018 season. In addition to announcing that the 2015 MotoAmerica Supersport Champion was returning to the fold, Yamaha and Graves also announced today that it will offer a Graves/Yamaha YZF-R3 Support Program for riders wanting to compete aboard specially prepared Yamaha R3 motorcycles in MotoAmerica’s new 2018 Junior Cup Championship.

“It was a great feeling to put ink to paper and sign up for my fifth season with the Monster Energy/Y.E.S./Graves/Yamaha team," Beach said in a team release. "Each year, it’s like a dream come true for me to be able to continue with this great family as their rider on the awesome R6. For me, racing in the MotoAmerica Supersport Championship again, I think, will be best for my continuing development as a rider. We made a lot of mistakes last year so, for 2018, I’m extremely determined to fix those, have a great season, and win back the number-one plate on my R6. I feel like I’ve got some unfinished business in this class. I want to get that taken care of first, and then set my sights on the next goal in my racing career.”

Graves Motorsports, who is beginning its third decade as a partner with Yamaha Factory Racing, is offering, in cooperation with YMUS, two levels of race-prepped R3 motorcycles, both of which include Graves Motorsports components and ongoing technical support from Graves and YMUS, for competing in the 2018 MotoAmerica Junior Cup Championship.

In addition, Yamaha Factory Racing Brand Ambassador and bLU cRU Rider Coach Josh Hayes will serve as a mentor for Graves/Yamaha R3 Support Program riders competing in the 2018 MotoAmerica Junior Cup.

“What a great way to begin our 21st year of working with Yamaha Factory Racing," said Chuck Graves, president of Graves Motorsport. "With this Graves/Yamaha R3 Support Program, we’re helping to develop the grass roots of motorcycle road racing here in the U.S., and also in the MotoAmerica AMA/FIM North American Road Racing Championship. Ever since Yamaha launched the R3 a couple of years ago, we’ve been continually developing more and more race-ready parts for the bike. It’s an excellent motorcycle on which riders can develop their riding and racing skills, and we’re really looking forward to the inaugural season of the MotoAmerica Junior Cup Championship. Yamaha fans and Yamaha racers’ families now have another Championship in which they can cheer on Yamaha bLU cRU riders.”