Herrin Serves Up Friday Surprise at VIR

Former Superbike champ Josh Herrin posted the quickest time in qualifying on Friday as Round 3 of the 2017 MotoAmerica season got underway at VIRginia International Raceway.

Doubling the shock factor on a day mired by inclement weather was the runner-up placement of a second non-works rider in Kyle Wyman.

Double defending champ Cameron Beaubier was the first of the usual suspects on factory equipment in third. Meanwhile, chief title rival Toni Elias could only muster a sixth place effort on Friday.

Expect a different shape on Saturday come Superpole and Race 1.

Before the racing goes down this Saturday and Sunday, check out what happened at Round 2 in the @motul Superbike class. #motoamerica pic.twitter.com/bcDNYiJ35o — MotoAmerica (@MotoAmerica1) May 12, 2017

