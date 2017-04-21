Hayden Pilots New GSX-R1000 To Debut Superpole Win

beIN SPORTS

Yoshimura Suzuki's Roger Hayden backed up the impressive preseason form of the team's all-new GSX-R1000 by piloting it to pole position today at the Circuit of the Americas.

The Kentuckian ripped off a 2:08.184 as the checkered flag flew to end the 15-minute Superpole session. In doing so, he narrowly outpaced defending double champ Cameron Beaubier on the Monster Energy-backed Yamaha YZF-R1 to claim the honor.

Beaubier, who held down the provisional top spot heading into Superpole, was a scant 0.158 seconds behind Hayden.

Meanwhile, Hayden's Suzuki stablemate, Toni Elias, rounded out the front row in third, another 0.087 seconds in arrears. Despite ranking third on Friday, Spaniard Elias remains a strong contender for victory following his stunning double-winning debut at COTA a year ago.

More than a second separated Row 1 from Row 2, which will be headed by Bobby Fong aboard the Quicksilver Latus Motors Kawasaki ZX-10R. Fong is the sole Superstock 1000 competitor to break into the top six, and outdueled the likes of Superbike stalwarts Josh Hayes (fifth) and Kyle Wyman (sixth) with his effort.

Saturday's 15-lap MotorAmerica Superbike season opener will get underway at 5:00pm local time. It will air LIVE on beIN SPORTS 6.