

MotoAmerica Communications

The winningest Superbike racer of all time at Utah Motorsports Campus is retired Texan Ben Spies. Spies won five races in Utah during his career, including his first-ever Superbike race at UMC in 2006. The active rider with the most wins at UMC is Toni Elias, the Spaniard having won three Superbike races in Utah, including both last year.

When Cameron Beaubier won both races at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca last month the wins were the 27th and 28th of his Superbike career. The 28th win moved him into a tie for fourth with Ben Spies on the all-time win list for the class. Four more wins for the Californian and he’d be tied for third with Miguel Duhamel with 32 wins.

The other active MotoAmerica riders on the all-time Superbike win list are Toni Elias (21 wins/sixth), Roger Hayden (nine wins/19th) and Josh Herrin (four wins/26th).

Three of Elias’ career wins have come at Utah Motorsports Campus. Elias won race two in 2016 won both Motul Superbike races at UMC last year. In race one he beat teammate Roger Hayden by 2.4 seconds and in race two he barely beat Hayden – by .459 of a second. The wins were Elias’ fifth and sixth of the 2017 season. Cameron Beaubier crashed out of race one but bounced back to finish third in race two, 6.6 seconds behind Elias, who left Utah with a 30-point lead in the championship that he would go on to win.

If Elias or Hayden win this weekend at UMC, it will be the 200th career AMA Superbike win for Suzuki.

Roger Hayden earned pole position last year for the two Motul Superbike races at UMC with his lap of 1:48.941 in Superpole. Elias was second fastest with a 1:49.219 and Josh Hayes completed the front row with his 1:49.347.

Last year’s two Supersport races were drama filled with JD Beach winning his fifth race in a row in race one. In race two, things went upside down for both of the Graves Yamaha riders with Beach running into teammate Garrett Gerloff and taking them both out of the race. The win went to M4 ECSTAR Suzuki’s Valentin Debise.

The KTM RC Cup races (now Liqui Moly Junior Cup) were won by Cory Ventura and Jackson Blackmon. Ventura’s win was the first of his MotoAmerica career.



The now-defunct Superstock 600 race on Saturday last year was won for the first time by Jason Aguilar, the Californian moving to within two points of then series leader Conner Blevins. A day later, Aguilar won again and took over the points lead, which he would hold on to for the rest of the season. Team MG55’s Michael Gilbert also had a good weekend in Utah in 2017 with two second-place finishes.