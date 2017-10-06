American Brandon Paasch To Race In FIM Moto3 Junior World Championship Round At Motorland Aragon

Dorna Communications

Continuing his amazing European racing journey, Brandon Paasch has agreed to race a KTM Moto3 GP bike in the Moto3 Junior World Championship this weekend, October 7-8, at MotorLand Aragon in Teruel, Spain. Part of the FIM CEV Repsol Championship, this will be the fifth different racebike in 2017 for Paasch, as he continues to hone his skills and build his racing experience at new tracks around the world. Paasch was contacted just four days ago by Promo Racing after his strong showing at Assen and offered a ride with the team in the highly competitive Moto3 Junior World Championship.

Rain race at assen today🙌🏽 A post shared by Brandon Paasch (@brandon_paasch) on Sep 30, 2017 at 12:16pm PDT

“To say that this has been an interesting year for me would be a bit of an understatement. I knew this would be a challenging learning year as I moved up from the MotoAmerica KTM RC Cup Championship. I've had my eye on the Moto3 Junior World Championship for some time now, and this opportunity to race against some of the world’s best Moto3 racers has been a lifelong goal of mine. Thanks very much to Anscari at Promo Racing for this opportunity to gain the experience and achieve my goal. I’m really looking forward to some great racing this weekend at Aragon!" said the American.

Fans in the USA will be able to watch all the Moto3 Junior Cup Championship races on the official FIM CEV Championship YouTube channel by searching for “FIM CEV Repsol 2017 Live” – be sure to subscribe and click “Remind Me” to watch all the action.

