2018 MotoAmerica Schedule And Ticketing Links

1. Suzuki Championship of Atlanta

April 13–15 Road Atlanta

Braselton, Georgia

roadatlanta.com

The 12-turn layout has seen many improvements since the track changed hands a decade ago, but the famous esses that send riders hurtling downhill toward turn five remain the same. The fast, undulating circuit is also known for the red Georgia clay that lines the track and distinguishes it from the other venues the series visits during the season.

[Circuit: Road Atlanta]

2. MotoAmerica Championship of Texas

April 20–22 Circuit of The Americas

Austin, Texas

circuitoftheamericas.com

With more turns than any other track on the MotoAmerica schedule, Circuit of The Americas offers many unique challenges. Set on 1,500 acres just outside Austin, Texas, and designed to accommodate more than 120,000 spectators, the massive facility was completed in 2012 and hosted its first motorcycle race, the annual Red Bull Grand Prix of The Americas, the following year. This is MotoAmerica’s fourth event at COTA, a venue that has become a consensus favorite for fans and riders alike.

[Circuit: Circuit of the Americas]

3. MotoAmerica Championship of Virginia

May 4–6 Virginia International Raceway

Danville, Virginia

virnow.com

One of the prettiest venues on the MotoAmerica schedule, Virginia International Raceway is the third round of the national series. This event will provide two full days of competition on the challenging 13-turn North Course. VIR offers unique overnight rooming options at the racetrack. Spectators, riders, and teams can choose to stay at the Lodge, Pit Lane Rooms, or The Villas at South Bend.

[Circuit: Virginia International Raceway]

4. Dunlop Championship at Road America

June 1–3 Road America

Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin

roadamerica.com

Known as the “Four Miles of Fun,” Road America is the longest track on the MotoAmerica calendar. The signature feature for this fast, flowing circuit is the run up the hill past start/finish. The MotoAmerica weekend will once again feature two days of racing. Road America offers many overnight camping possibilities, as well as excellent food, entertainment, and lodging in the nearby resort town of Elkhart Lake.

[Circuit: Road America]

5. MotoAmerica Championship of Monterey

June 22–24 Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca

Monterey, California

mazdaraceway.com

MotoAmerica will once again share Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca with World Superbike as the best national and international production-bike racers descend on the picturesque Monterey Peninsula. A rider favorite, this historic track has hosted every kind of motorcycle racing from MotoGP to Superbikes on its 11-turn circuit that features the famous Corkscrew, a left/right combination with a breathtaking drop in elevation. The track also has another corner—Rainey Curve—named after MotoAmerica President and three-time FIM 500cc World Champion Wayne Rainey.

[Circuit: Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca]

6. MotoAmerica Championship of Utah

July 20–22 Utah Motorsports Campus

Tooele, Utah

utahmotorsportscampus.com

“Going fast around that place is about being fluid and getting into the rhythm of the track.” That’s how former AMA and World Superbike Champion Ben Spies once described Utah Motorsports Campus. Located on the outskirts of Salt Lake City, UMC offers several layouts with prime viewing areas, especially on the latter half of the course.

[Circuit: Utah Motorsports Campus]

7. Cycle Gear Championship at Sonoma

August 10–12 Sonoma Raceway

Sonoma, California

sonomaraceway.com

Sonoma Raceway has a rich history of motorcycle road racing. Many series stars, including two-time Superbike Champion Cameron Beaubier, have lots of laps around this serpentine circuit, so expect close competition.

[Circuit: Sonoma Raceway]

8. MotoAmerica Championship of Pittsburgh

August 24–26 Pittsburgh International Race Complex

Wampum, Pennsylvania

pittrace.com

Pittsburgh International Race Complex will host round eight of the MotoAmerica series. This event marks the second time an AMA-sanctioned national will be held at the 19-turn road course. Pittsburgh International Race Complex is situated on a 400-acre plot of land in Wampum, Pennsylvania.

[Circuit: Pittsburgh International Race Complex]

9. MotoAmerica Championship of New Jersey

September 7–9 New Jersey Motorsports Park

Millville, New Jersey

njmp.com

Racing will be held at Thunderbolt Raceway—a well-kept, spectator-friendly facility with 12 corners and a half-mile straightaway—located adjacent historical Millville Municipal Airport.

[Circuit: New Jersey Motorsports Park]

10. MotoAmerica Championship of Alabama

September 21–23 Barber Motorsports Park

Birmingham, Alabama

barbermotorsports.com

Located on the eastern fringes of Birmingham, Barber Motorsports Park is home to both a heart-stoppingly beautiful 17-turn road course and arguably the world’s finest motorcycle museum. George Barber-owned BMP has hosted two-wheel competition for more than a decade and is a spectator’s delight with grass-covered banks from which to watch all the action.

[Circuit: Barber Motorsports Park]