2017 MotoAmerica Schedule And Ticketing Links

In 2017, the MotoAmerica Series will visit nine states—Texas, Georgia, Virginia, Wisconsin, Utah, California, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Alabama—delivering 10 rounds and 20 days of competition at popular venues around the country. Whether you live near either coast, in the Midwest, Southeast, or Southwest, you will have opportunities to witness championship motorcycle road racing in person with family and friends.

Adult ticket prices vary depending on the venue, but children ages 12 and under (16 at Virginia International Raceway and Road America; 15 at Barber Motorsports Park) receive free general admission with a paying adult and MotoAmerica paddock access at all 10 races. Additional details, including nearby airports and travel times from large urban areas, are available at motoamerica.com.

1. MotoAmerica Championship of Texas

April 21–23 Circuit of The Americas

Austin, Texas

circuitoftheamericas.com

With more turns than any other track on the MotoAmerica schedule, Circuit of The Americas offers many unique challenges. Set on 1,500 acres just outside Austin, Texas, and designed to accommodate more than 120,000 spectators, the massive facility was completed in 2012 and hosted its first motorcycle race, the annual Red Bull Grand Prix of The Americas, the following year. This is MotoAmerica’s third event at COTA, a venue that has become a consensus favorite for fans and riders alike.

2. MotoAmerica Championship at Road Atlanta

April 28–30 Road Atlanta

Braselton, Georgia

roadatlanta.com

Sunshine welcomed spectators to Road Atlanta last year, a sharp contrast to the rain that threatened the series’ inaugural event. The 12-turn layout has seen many improvements since the track changed hands a decade ago, but the famous esses that send riders hurtling downhill toward turn five remain the same. The fast, undulating circuit is also known for the red Georgia clay that lines the track and distinguishes it from the other venues the series visits during the season.

3. MotoAmerica Championship of Virginia

May 12–14 Virginia International Raceway

Danville, Virginia

virnow.com

One of the prettiest venues on the MotoAmerica schedule, Virginia International Raceway is the third round of the national series. Just like last year, this event will provide two full days of competition for the Motul Superbike class, Superstock 1000, Supersport, Superstock 600, and the KTM RC Cup on the challenging 13-turn North Course. VIR offers unique overnight rooming options at the racetrack. Spectators, riders, and teams can choose to stay at the Lodge, Pit Lane Rooms, or The Villas at South Bend.

4. MotoAmerica Championship at Road America

June 2–4 Road America

Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin

roadamerica.com

Known as the “Four Miles of Fun,” Road America is the longest track on the MotoAmerica calendar. The signature feature for this fast, flowing circuit is the run up the hill past start/finish. This year, the MotoAmerica weekend will once again feature two days of racing across five classes, including the popular spec series, the KTM RC Cup. Road America offers many overnight camping possibilities, as well as excellent food, entertainment, and lodging in the nearby resort town of Elkhart Lake.

5. MotoAmerica Championship of Utah

June 23–25 Utah Motorsports Campus

Tooele, Utah

utahmotorsportscampus.com

“Going fast around that place is about being fluid and getting into the rhythm of the track.” That’s how former AMA and World Superbike Champion Ben Spies once described Utah Motorsports Campus. This year’s MotoAmerica event returns to a more traditional Friday-through-Sunday format with two days of on-track action headed by the premier the Motul Superbike class. Located on the outskirts of Salt Lake City, UMC offers several layouts with prime viewing areas, especially on the latter half of the course.

6. MotoAmerica Championship at Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca

July 7–9 Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca

Monterey, California

mazdaraceway.com

MotoAmerica will once again share Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca with World Superbike as the best national and international production-bike racers descend on the picturesque Monterey Peninsula. A rider favorite, this historic track has hosted every kind of motorcycle racing from MotoGP to Superbikes on its 11-turn circuit that features the famous Corkscrew, a left/right combination with a breathtaking drop in elevation. The track also has another corner—Rainey Curve—named after MotoAmerica President and three-time FIM 500cc World Champion Wayne Rainey.

7. MotoAmerica Championship at Sonoma Raceway

August 11–13 Sonoma Raceway

Sonoma, California

sonomaraceway.com

Sonoma Raceway has a rich history of motorcycle road racing, but this is the first time the MotoAmerica Series has visited the Northern California track. The seventh stop on the schedule will include two full days of racing—another doubleheader event—for the Motul Superbike class, Superstock 1000, Supersport, and Superstock 600. Sonoma will also host the KTM RC Cup. Many series stars, including two-time Superbike Champion Cameron Beaubier, have lots of laps around this serpentine circuit, so expect close competition.

8. MotoAmerica Championship of Pittsburgh

August 25–27 Pittsburgh International Race Complex

Wampum, Pennsylvania

pittrace.com

Pittsburgh International Race Complex will host round eight of the MotoAmerica series. This event marks the first time an AMA-sanctioned national will be held at the 19-turn road course. Like most of the events on this year’s calendar, PIRC will provide two days of racing across five classes but at a venue where none of the riders or teams have any experience. Repaved last fall, Pittsburgh International Race Complex is situated on a 400-acre plot of land in Wampum, Pennsylvania.

9. MotoAmerica Championship of New Jersey

September 8–10 New Jersey Motorsports Park

Millville, New Jersey

njmp.com

North America’s best motorcycle road racers will compete just one time this season at New Jersey Motorsports Park, which last year hosted two rounds of the AMA/FIM-sanctioned MotoAmerica Series. Racing will be held at Thunderbolt Raceway—a well-kept, spectator-friendly facility with 12 corners and a half-mile straightaway—located adjacent historical Millville Municipal Airport. This being another doubleheader weekend event, all five classes will charge full throttle toward right-hand turn one twice, once on Saturday and again on Sunday.

10. MotoAmerica Championship of Alabama

September 15–17 Barber Motorsports Park

Birmingham, Alabama

barbermotorsports.com

Located on the eastern fringes of Birmingham, Barber Motorsports Park is home to both a heart-stoppingly beautiful 17-turn road course and arguably the world’s finest motorcycle museum. George Barber-owned BMP has hosted two-wheel competition for more than a decade and is a spectator’s delight with grass-covered banks from which to watch all the action. This year’s mid-September date for the MotoAmerica season finale should provide welcome relief from the summer humidity that riders and spectators faced in past years.

