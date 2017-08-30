Epic Photos From Pittsburgh International Race Complex August 30, 2017 17:35 1/8 Alex Dumas (JP43 Junior Team); Jackson Blackmon (Quarterley Racing/On Track Development) 2/8 Race 2 Supersport Podium Ceremony 3/8 KTM RC Cup 390 Race 2 4/8 Garrett Gerloff (Monster Energy/Yamalube/Yamaha Extended Service/Graves/Yamaha); Supersport Race 1 5/8 Race 2 MOTUL Superbike Podium Ceremony (left to right: Toni Elias, Roger Hayden, Josh Hayes) 6/8 Supersport/Superstock 600 Race 1 7/8 MOTUL Superbike/Bazzaz Superstock1000 Race 1; Bobby Fong (Quicksilver/Latus Motors Kawasaki) 8/8 Supersport/Superstock 600 Race 2 Previous KTM RC Cup: A Stepping Stone To The Big Leagues Read Next Ooo La Laa! Umbrella Girls Debut At Pittrace! Read