Ronda Rousey Breaks Silence Following UFC 207 Loss to Amanda Nunes

Ronda Rousey is contemplating her future following a second straight knockout loss.

Amanda Nunes beat Rousey via TKO just 48 seconds into their much-anticipated title fight at UFC 207 on Friday, the third-fastest knockout in women's UFC bantamweight history.

Making her first UFC appearance since her loss to Holly Holm in November 2015, Rousey has now lost two consecutive fights, fuelling speculation she may retire.

Once among UFC's more marketable commodities, Rousey has maintained a media blackout leading up to and immediately following Friday's fight.

She finally spoke to the media Saturday in a statement to ESPN asking for time to reflect and think about her future in the octagon.

"I want to say thank you to all of my fans who have been there for me in not only the greatest moments but in the most difficult ones. Words cannot convey how much your love and support means to me," Rousey said.

"Returning to not just fighting, but winning, was my entire focus this past year. However, sometimes - even when you prepare and give everything you have and want something so badly - it doesn't work how you planned.

"I take pride in seeing how far the women's division has come in the UFC and commend all the other women who have been part of making this possible, including Amanda.

"I need to take some time to reflect and think about the future. Thank you for believing in me and understanding."

Rousey has plenty of options ranging from WWE to acting, but hopefully there is not another 13-month layoff in her future.