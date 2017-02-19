David Villa Sent Off Following Video Replay

Former Barcelona and Spain forward David Villa was sent off in a pre-season game after a video replay was used.

The New York City star was initially shown a yellow card after making contact with the face of Houston Dynamo defender A.J. DeLaGarza on Saturday.

DeLaGarza went to ground despite minimal contact, leading to Villa being booked.

After video-assisted replay, @Guaje7Villa has been issued a red card and has been sent off — New York City FC (@NYCFC) February 19, 2017

But after reviewing the footage, the referee returned and called Villa over before showing him a red card.

Villa had scored in the first half of the Desert Diamond Cup, but his team were beaten 3-1.