Giancarlo Stanton, beloved by New York Yankees fans after hitting two home runs in his first game in pinstripes, elicited a much darker response in his first game at Yankee Stadium.

Yankees fans booed the MLB All-Star slugger and 2017 National League MVP after he struck out five times in Tuesday's 11-4 win against the Tampa Bay Rays.

The situation was so noticeable that Yankees play-by-play broadcaster Michael Kay noted, "How about this crowd. That's a little harsh, booing him."

After a tough day at the plate, @Giancarlo818 was quick to praise the efforts of @DidiG18 & his @Yankees teammates after Tuesday's 11-4 victory. pic.twitter.com/sGMgOlexF5 — YES Network (@YESNetwork) April 4, 2018

Credit Chris Archer, Austin Pruitt and Sergio Romo with laying the rare and embarrassing platinum sombrero on Stanton.

It was the first five-strikeout game of Stanton's career.

Stanton – a high-profile arrival from the Miami Marlins in the offseason – strikes out now and then (his 163 Ks last season tied for 17th in the majors). But he led baseball with 59 home runs, and fans will have plenty more reason to cheer their new outfielder this season.