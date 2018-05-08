Red Sox, Yankees To Face Off In London In 2019

The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox will play a pair of regular-season games next June at London's Olympic Stadium, MLB announced on Tuesday.

The 2019 matches are set for June 29-30, with the Red Sox designated as the home team, in what will be the first regular-season MLB fixtures staged in Europe.

"Really pleased that we've secured MLB games in London for 2019 & 2020 - the first city to host a Major League Baseball game in Europe," London's mayor Sadiq Khan said in a tweet.

"With the success of NFL and NBA here, London is now the major hub for American sport outside the US."

MLB also announced Tuesday it will open its 2019 regular season with two games between the Oakland Athletics and Seattle Mariners at the Tokyo Dome.