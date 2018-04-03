The Boston Red Sox continued their sweet-swing ways in a 7-3 win against the Miami Marlins in the MLB on Monday.

Mookie Betts and Hanley Ramirez both blasted their first home runs of the season to help Boston improve to 4-1.

Both players collected two hits apiece, and Ramirez added two runs scored and two RBIs.

Brian Johnson started for the Red Sox, allowing just one run off six hits in six innings of work.

Johnson struck out five batters and walked just two. Though early in the season, the Red Sox and the Houston Astros look like clear front-runners in the American League.

Lewis Brinson, acquired by the Marlins as a part of the Christian Yelich trade, added two more hits on Monday.

Brinson had a four-hit game over the weekend, proving his leadoff spot is safe. Starlin Castro collected three more hits for Miami, moving his average up to .364.

DEJONG INSPIRES CARDINALS

St Louis Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong went three for four with two runs scored, a home run (three), and three RBIs in an 8-4 win over the Milwaukee Brewers. DeJong, now batting .467 in the early part of the year, broke out last season with 25 home runs and 65 RBIs.

.467 AVG

1.567 OPS

3 home runs

5 RBI@RealPaulDeJong is off to a decent start... pic.twitter.com/2u6A4iCbjU — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) April 2, 2018

LYNN ENDURES FORGETTABLE DEBUT

Lance Lynn's Minnesota Twins debut did not go as planned. The former Cardinals starter allowed five earned runs in just four innings in a 5-4 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates. Lynn gave up three hits with six walks, with only 51 of his 95 pitches going for strikes.

Lance Lynn explains what went wrong after struggling in his first #MNTwins start pic.twitter.com/QrWyDc7Llp — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) April 2, 2018

BREGMAN FLASHES THE LEATHER

Alex Bregman helped World Series champions the Astros beat the Baltimore Orioles 6-1 to improve to 4-1 this season.

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Pittsburgh Pirates 5-4 Minnesota Twins

Detroit Tigers 6-1 Kansas City Royals

St Louis Cardinals 8-4 Milwaukee Brewers

Cincinnati Reds 1-0 Chicago Cubs

Toronto Blue Jays 4-2 Chicago White Sox

Boston Red Sox 7-3 Miami Marlins

Washington Nationals 8-1 Atlanta Braves

Houston Astros 6-1 Baltimore Orioles

Oakland Athletics 3-1 Texas Rangers

Cleveland Indians 6-0 Los Angeles Angels

Colorado Rockies 7-4 San Diego Padres

Los Angeles Dodgers 7-8 Arizona Diamondbacks

New York Mets-Philadelphia Phillies (postponed)

New York Yankees-Tampa Bay Rays (postponed)

DODGERS AT DIAMONDBACKS

This National League West rivalry gets an early test as two of last season's playoff teams meet. Clayton Kershaw (0-1, 1.50 ERA) will make his second start of the season against Zack Godley, a breakout star in 2017 for the D-backs.