Angels Grab Another Road Win, Stanton Smashes Twins

The Los Angeles Angels have found a home away from home wherever they have travelled this season and it was no different against the Houston Astros on Monday.

A 2-0 win over reigning MLB World Series champions the Astros saw the Angels improve to 10-1 on the road this season.

Tyler Skaggs started for the Angels, improving to 3-1 for the season, by tossing seven shut-out innings with three strikeouts.

Kole Calhoun and Justin Upton drove in the Angels' two runs, while Mike Trout and Luis Valbuena scored.

Keynan Middleton then came on in the ninth inning to record his sixth save of the season.

Gerrit Cole (2-1) dropped his first game as an Astro, but still had a successful evening, allowing just two runs in seven innings with eight strikeouts.

The win helped the Angels move within a half a game of the Astros in the American League (AL) West.

BIG-HITTING STANTON SPARKS YANKEES

Giancarlo Stanton and Miguel Andujar helped lead the New York Yankees to a 14-1 rout of the Minnesota Twins. Stanton went four for four with three runs scored, a home run (five) and two RBIs. Rookie Andujar went two for five while collecting his third home run of the season. Andujar now has an extra-base hit in seven straight games, tying Mickey Mantle and Joe DiMaggio for most in a season as a Yankee before turning 24 years old.

Chicago White Sox slugger Jose Abreu collected four hits with two home runs (six) and three RBIs in a 10-4 win against the Seattle Mariners. Chicago rookie Yoan Moncada added three hits, three runs scored and a solo home run.

ALBIES CRUMBLES IN BRAVES LOSS

Atlanta Braves rookie Ozzie Albies has been a breath of fresh air this season, but went 0 for four in a 10-4 loss to the struggling Cincinnati Reds. Despite the tough game, Albies is still batting .289 this season.

GAUSMAN THWARTS INDIANS

Baltimore Orioles starter Kevin Gausman strikes out the side on nine pitches. Gausman allowed just two runs in eight innings with seven strikeouts, but was outduelled by Cleveland Indians starter Carlos Carrasco, who improved to 4-0 in the 2-1 win.

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Cincinnati Reds 10-4 Atlanta Braves

New York Yankees 14-1 Minnesota Twins

Oakland Athletics 9-4 Texas Rangers

Cleveland Indians 2-1 Baltimore Orioles

Los Angeles Angels 2-0 Houston Astros

Chicago White Sox 10-4 Seattle Mariners

San Diego Padres 13-5 Colorado Rockies

Los Angeles Dodgers 2-1 Miami Marlins

San Francisco Giants 4-2 Washington Nationals

CUBS AT INDIANS

A possible World Series preview on paper, both teams have struggled to start the season. The Chicago Cubs' starting pitchers have underachieved, and they have been stagnant on offense. But Anthony Rizzo is now healthy and Javier Baez is seeing the ball better than ever. Cleveland have an elite rotation capable of carrying them through offensive slumps.