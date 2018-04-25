Angels Claim First Series Win, Schwarber And Sanchez Hit Two

Shohei Ohtani may be stealing all the headlines for the Los Angeles Angels, but their lineup has carried them to a 16-8 record and now a first-place perch atop the American League West.

The Angels dropped the Houston Astros 8-7 on Tuesday to win the first series of the year between the two teams as they were able to overcome a mediocre start from Ohtani, who gave up four runs in 5.1 innings while throwing just 55 strikes in 98 pitches.

It was Andrelton Simmons who put Los Angeles on his back as he went three for five with two home runs and five RBIs. His three-run homer off Joe Smith in the sixth gave the Angels an 8-5 lead they would allow Houston to cut into but never relinquish.

Through 25 games this season the Angels are seventh in MLB with 123 runs scored and second in home runs with 35.

SCHWARBER BELTS TWO HOME RUNS

Cubs slugger Kyle Schwarber belted two home runs in a 10-3 win over the Indians. Jose Ramirez went three for three with a walk for Cleveland.

Gary Sanchez went two for four with two home runs and three RBIs in the Yankees' 8-3 win over the Twins. Eduardo Escobar went three for three with a walk and two doubles for Minnesota.

Reds second baseman Scooter Gennett went three for five with two home runs including a walk-off homer in the 12th inning to give Cincinnati a 9-7 win over the Braves.

DREADFUL DAVIDSON

White Sox designated hitter Matt Davidson went 0 for four with four strikeouts in a 1-0 loss to the Mariners.

Red Sox left fielder Andrew Benintendi went 0 for five with four strikeouts as Curtis Granderson and the Blue Jays handed Boston a 4-3 loss in extra innings.

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Seattle Mariners 1-0 Chicago White Sox

Chicago Cubs 10-3 Cleveland Indians

New York Yankees 8-3 Minnesota Twins

Cincinnati Reds 9-7 Atlanta Braves

Arizona Diamondbacks 8-4 Philadelphia Phillies

Toronto Blue Jays 4-3 Boston Red Sox

Oakland Athletics 3-2 Texas Rangers

Los Angeles Angels 8-7 Houston Astros

Milwaukee Brewers 5-2 Kansas City Royals

New York Mets 6-5 St Louis Cardinals

Colorado Rockies 8-0 San Diego Padres

San Francisco Giants 4-3 Washington Nationals

Miami Marlins 3-2 Los Angeles Dodgers

DIAMONDBACKS AT PHILLIES

Philly can't rain on the @Dbacks' win parade. They get another one to improve on the NL's best record (16-6) and make it 8 straight in Philadelphia. pic.twitter.com/XZgwTlU0t8 — FOX Sports Arizona (@FOXSPORTSAZ) April 25, 2018

The Diamondbacks have been the best team in the NL West so far this season and the Phillies have been playing very well too. This game pits Zack Greinke (2-1, 4.13 ERA) against Jake Arrieta (2-0, 2.04 ERA) and will feature two of the best lineups in one of the best hitting ballparks in all of baseball.