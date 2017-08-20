PSG 6-0 Toulouse: Neymar Shines on Parc des Princes Debut

OMNISPORT

Neymar was outstanding in his first outing at the Parc des Princes as Paris Saint-Germain came from behind to beat Toulouse 6-2 in Ligue 1, the hosts scoring four times in the last 15 minutes following a red card for Marco Verratti.

After being forced to watch the 2-0 victory over Amiens from the stands following his world-record €222million move from Barcelona, the Brazilian scored twice, supplied two assists – one for a stunning scissor kick from Layvin Kurzawa – and won a penalty to ensure the PSG faithful's wait to see him on home turf was worthwhile with a fine display.

Neymar – clearly emotional prior to kick-off as a minute's silence was held for the 14 people who were killed in the two terror attacks in Catalonia this week - was heavily involved in the early exchanges, but PSG were behind when the unmarked Max Gradel slammed a volley home in the 18th minute.

The most number of take-ons completed in a single Ligue 1 game last season was 10.



Neymar has beaten that in both his games. (11 & 13) pic.twitter.com/dhg0ALKyPL — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 20, 2017

After twice being denied by the woodwork, Neymar, who scored on his debut in the 3-0 win at Guingamp last week, equalized with a poacher's finish before setting up Adrien Rabiot to give PSG the lead in the 35th minute.

Unai Emery's side stepped off the gas in the second half and lost Verratti to a second bookable offence with 21 minutes remaining, but, after Neymar was fouled by Andy Delort in the box, Edinson Cavani drilled home a penalty.

Thiago Silva headed into his own net to set up a tense finale, but substitute Javier Pastore's stunner was outdone by an acrobatic effort from Kurzawa.

Neymar then capped the victory with a lovely individual finish as PSG maintained their 100 per cent record to join Monaco and Saint-Etienne at the summit.