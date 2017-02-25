Monaco Remain Top of Ligue 1 With 2-1 Win Over Guingamp

OMNISPORT

Goals from Kamil Glik and Fabinho helped Monaco to a 2-1 win over Guingamp at the Stade Municipal de Roudourou as they regained their three-point lead over Nice atop the Ligue 1 table.

Leonardo Jardim's men impressed against Manchester City in the Champions League in midweek, but eventually fell to a 5-3 defeat after conceding four times in the second half.

They were desperate to return to winning ways on Saturday and went a goal up in the 24th minute when Glik found the net with a right-footed shot from close range after a free kick from the left.

Guingamp went in search of the equaliser after the break and Marcus Coco got a fine chance to level the scoring after an intricate team move, only to see his shot hit a Monaco defender as the chance went begging.

Jardim brought on promising youngster Kylian Mbappe in an attempt to force a second goal and the attacker made an instant impact when he won a penalty after being brought down by Karl-Johan Johnsson, with Fabinho scoring from 12 yards with a cheeky Panenka.

Etienne Didot pulled one back for Guingamp late on, but it was not enough to stage a miraculous comeback as Monaco held on for an important win in the race for the Ligue 1 title.