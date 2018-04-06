A stoppage-time Mathieu Debuchy own goal spared 10-man Paris Saint-Germain's blushes, as they rescued an unlikely 1-1 draw from the jaws of defeat at Saint-Etienne on Friday.

PSG appeared to be heading towards a deserved defeat after Unai Emery's decision to make seven changes from the side that beat Monaco in the Coupe de la Ligue final looked set to backfire, but their late onslaught ultimately paid dividends in the form of a last-gasp own goal, despite having Presnel Kimpembe sent off in the first half.

FULL TIME: PSG get a dramatic, stoppage-time goal to salvage a 1-1 draw at Saint-Etienne #ASSEPSG 🔴🔵 pic.twitter.com/lLxW92CVWw — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) April 6, 2018

Emery's men were particularly hapless during the opening 45 minutes, falling behind to in-form Remy Cabella with 17 minutes played, as the home side played some enthralling football.

The former Newcastle United man failed to convert a penalty soon after, but PSG were unable to build on that let-off and things got worse late in the half, with Kimpembe - who conceded the spot-kick - getting his marching orders for a second bookable offence.

22 - Only Marseille (2⃣4⃣), Monaco (2⃣6⃣) & … Paris (3⃣3⃣) have picked up more points than St Etienne (2⃣2⃣) in Ligue 1 in 2018. Revival. pic.twitter.com/CkxNVmve8i — OptaJean (@OptaJean) April 6, 2018

PSG improved after the break in spite of their numerical disadvantage, though chances did not start to fall until late on.

Edinson Cavani, a second-half substitute, wasted an opportunity 15 minutes from time when he missed an open goal, but luckily for him and PSG, their persistence was rewarded, as Debuchy put into his own goal with almost the last kick of the game.