Edinson Cavani bailed out Paris Saint-Germain and the dismissed Neymar with a stoppage equaliser to secure a 2-2 draw against Marseille in Le Classique.

PSG trailed twice and had looked destined for a first defeat to their fierce rivals since November 2011 - with Neymar sent off for two bookable offences – before Cavani curled a dramatic late free-kick into the top corner to rescue a point.

Marseille led through Luiz Gustavo in the first half, before Neymar equalised, and then again moved in front when Florian Thauvin lit up a dreary second half.

But the greatest drama was still to come as Neymar - who had been jeered throughout and endured a host of missiles from the home supporters at one point - clashed with Morgan Sanson moments after his first booking and received his marching orders.

Bouna Sarr squandered an opportunity to seal the points for Marseille and that would prove costly as Cavani - fouled by the substitute - netted a stunning strike to break Marseille hearts.

Cavani and Neymar have not always seen eye to eye this term, with the pair infamously arguing over penalty duties, but it was the Uruguayan's set-piece expertise that ensured his team-mate's indiscipline would not prove costly.

PSG have seen their lead at the Ligue 1 summit cut to four points by champions Monaco this weekend, but they remain unbeaten this term and, for that, both Neymar and Unai Emery must be relieved.