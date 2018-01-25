Unai Emery Wants Neymar To Be Shown More Love

Unai Emery has called on fans to show Neymar some more appreciation at PSG.

Neymar has not featured for PSG since being whistled by fans during an 8-0 thumping of Dijon, in which he scored four times but denied Edinson Cavani the chance to surpass Zlatan Ibrahimovic's club goals record by pulling rank over a late penalty.

"We should give love to Neymar," Emery said. "He is a player to enjoy.

"He continues the recovery with the physio. I hope he comes back to the group very soon.

"He is here in Paris and he is a great player. We must give him affection."