Unai Emery Offers No Guarantees Over Edinson Cavani And Javier Pastore Return

Paris Saint-Germain coach Unai Emery is yet to decide whether top scorer Edinson Cavani and midfielder Javier Pastore will return to the side for Sunday's Ligue 1 trip to Nantes.

Cavani and Pastore were not in the squad as PSG beat Amiens 2-0 in midweek to reach the Coupe de la Ligue semi-finals following their late return to training after the mid-season break.

The South American duo were also omitted from the 6-1 Coupe de France rout of Rennes last weekend.

Emery told a news conference ahead of the Ligue 1 resumption that Cavani and Pastore were in contention but would not offer any guarantees, with his prime concern that his league-leading squad do not lose focus.

"Cavani and Pastore are recovering," he said. "They continue to work.

"We're going to see their work and decide later for their participation in the Nantes match.

"I want to win on Sunday in Nantes and I want to prepare this match with the players who are ready.

"The group is strong mentally. It is not disturbed by this case. The players are smart, the club has plenty of experience and so do I.

"We want to maintain peace inside and outside the group. I am happy with all the players in my group."

Veteran midfielder Thiago Motta (calf) remains out, while Yuri Berchiche is set to keep his place ahead of Layvin Kurzawa at left-back as PSG aim to bolster a nine-point advantage over Monaco at the summit.

"At the moment, I prefer to continue with Berchiche because Kurzawa was sick last week," Emery added. "The competition for this position is good."