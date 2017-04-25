Unai Emery Expects Full Strength Monaco In Semi-Final

Unai Emery does not believe Leonardo Jardim's claims that Monaco will play an under-strength team for the Coupe de France semi-final with Paris Saint-Germain.

Monaco lead Ligue 1 ahead of PSG on goal difference and have the extra commitment of an upcoming Champions League semi-final against Juventus.

Jardim indicated he will rotate his squad for Wednesday's clash at the Parc des Princes with one eye on Saturday's league meeting with Toulouse.

But PSG coach Emery expects Monaco's stars to feature in the capital, telling a media conference: "For me, Jardim will line up his best players. I expect the best performance from Monaco.

"It is a very difficult match but very important for us. It's a good challenge to show our quality against them."

Monaco have a game in hand on PSG in the title race, with Emery's men facing a tough match with surprise package Nice at the weekend.

But Emery is not looking ahead to that crucial league clash, saying: "Our goal has not changed. We'll think about this game first.

"Then we'll turn to Nice. We still have four championship games, five for Monaco.

"There will always be difficulty to win. We will continue our journey. Then what others will do is not up to us."

Javier Pastore will not feature for PSG after suffering a thigh injury in the league win over Montpellier last weekend.

Defender Layvin Kurzawa (knee) remains on the sidelines while Adrien Rabiot (leg) is a doubt. Thomas Meunier is unlikely to play because of an ankle injury.