PSG 'Weakened' Without Zlatan Ibrahimovic Claims Monaco's Tiemoue Bakayoko

Tiemoue Bakayoko feels Monaco are able to "annoy" Paris Saint-Germain this season after the departure of Zlatan Ibrahimovic weakened the Ligue 1 champions.

Ibrahimovic ended his glittering four-year stay in the French capital following the expiry of his contract in the -season, joining Manchester United on a free transfer.

In the absence of the Swedish veteran, and with Unai Emery having replaced Laurent Blanc as head coach, PSG have struggled to replicate their customary domestic dominance.

Although they registered a landmark 4-0 win over Barcelona in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 in midweek, the Ligue 1 title-holders drew 0-0 at home with Toulouse on Sunday to sit three points behind leaders Monaco.

And midfielder Bakayoko, who has helped to steer Leonardo Jardim's men to the stop of the standings, claimed PSG losing their talisman is a big reason for the potential power shift.

"Zlatan Ibrahimovic carried PSG [last season]," he told RTL.

"His departure from PSG weakened this team.

"This season, we can annoy them."