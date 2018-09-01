PSG Sign Choupo-Moting From Stoke City

Paris Saint-Germain have completed the surprise signing of Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting from Stoke City ahead of the transfer deadline in France.

Choupo-Moting scored five Premier League goals in his sole season with Stoke as they were relegated, but Ligue 1 champions PSG have swooped to secure the 29-year-old on a two-year contract.

Coach Thomas Tuchel confirmed the imminent arrival of the Cameroon international earlier on Friday and, after signing Juan Bernat from Bayern Munich, Choupo-Moting maked an unlikely conclusion to PSG's business in this window.

He links up again with Tuchel, who oversaw the best spell of his career at Mainz, the forward having spent three seasons with the Bundesliga club before joining Schalke and then Stoke.

✍️🎙 Our first interview with Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting 🇨🇲 pic.twitter.com/WMoobakRp9 — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) September 1, 2018

"I am extremely honoured to be signing for this big European club, Paris Saint-Germain," Choupo-Moting told PSG's official website.

"I would like to thank the directors and the coach for the confidence they have shown in signing me. I will give my absolute maximum out on the pitch, every day, to show my dedication to my new club.

"Coming to France, a big football country, is a fantastic moment in my career. I will be playing with some extraordinary teammates and I can't wait to experience the atmosphere at the Parc des Princes!"