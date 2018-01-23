Español
PSG Rule Out 'Traumatic' Injury For Kylian Mbappe

The 19-year-old underwent extensive tests and visited a neurologist.

Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed Kylian Mbappe suffered no "traumatic injuries" in the 2-1 defeat against Lyon on Sunday, but neither he nor Neymar will feature against Guingamp on Wednesday.

Mbappe clashed heads with Houssem Aouar before being carried off on a stretcher following a heavy collision with Lyon goalkeeper Anthony Lopes prior to half-time.

The 19-year-old underwent extensive tests and visited a neurologist, with head coach Unai Emery stating on Tuesday that he wanted to take part in the Coupe de France clash at Stade de Roudourou.

However, despite avoiding a serious injury, Mbappe will not be risked against Guingamp, a match Neymar will also miss with a thigh strain.

"After 48 hours, [Mbappe] is still suffering from bruising. However, additional tests have found no evidence of traumatic injuries," PSG tweeted.

"[Neymar] did not train today [Tuesday]. He remains sidelined with a right thigh injury."

