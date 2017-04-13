PSG Boss Unai Emery Says Nice Are Still In Ligue 1 Title Race

Paris Saint-Germain coach Unai Emery has stressed Nice should not be written off in the race for the Ligue 1 title just yet.

Monaco top the table with seven games to go, holding a three-point lead over second-placed PSG.

Nice, in third, are four points off the pace, and Lucien Favre's men have just six games left compared to their rivals' seven.

However, Emery feels Nice are still very much in the shake up.

"We have to keep winning. That is the situation we are in," Emery said at a news conference ahead of Friday's clash with Angers.

"There is stiff competition in the race for the title, with two teams that are doing very well. But we should not forget about Nice.

"I do not know whether it is an advantage to play on Friday ahead of Monaco's game on Saturday. The only thing we have to do is to win.

"Every game is important for all three teams, right until the end of the season. We approach every game as a unique match.

"We have to win all our games, one match at a time. We cannot afford to think about anything else."