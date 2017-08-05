Neymar To Miss Out On PSG Debut Against Amiens

Neymar won't make his debut for Paris Saint-Germain against Amiens on Saturday because he was not registered in time.

It has been confirmed that Neymar would not play in PSG's Ligue 1 opener against newly promoted Amiens after the player's international transfer certificate (CIT) was not submitted before Friday's night deadline.

"The player can't feature against Amiens because unfortunately the CIT is mandatory and should be delivered on the eve of the match at the latest," the French league said.

PSG said Neymar would have been included in the squad if the document had been processed in time with former Barcelona star saying he was ready to play during his first news conference in Paris.

Neymar will, however, be at the Parc des Princes for his official presentation to fans ahead of the game.