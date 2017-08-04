Neymar insists his world-record move to Paris Saint-Germain was not motivated by a desire to be the star attraction, with the Brazilian having stepped out of Lionel Messi's shadow at Barcelona.

The 25-year-old's €222million switch was completed on Thursday and on Friday he was presented to the world's media at the Parc des Princes.

It had been widely reported that Neymar wanted to be the main attraction for his club side, which was not likely to happen at Camp Nou given the presence of five-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi.

But Neymar, who has penned a five-year deal, was quick to refute those claims.

"It didn't impact my decision at all," he said. "I wanted to come to Paris and it was only linked to my desire for a new challenge, not because I didn't feel like a big star at Barcelona. This isn't what I'm looking for in Paris.

"I'm here for new trophies, new challenges and this is what motivates me. I want to dream bigger."