Nantes President Demands Ban After Referee Kicks Carlos

Nantes president Waldemar Kita wants Tony Chapron to be banned for six months after he kicked out at defender Diego Carlos during Sunday's 1-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain – labelling the referee to be "a gag".

Angel Di Maria scored the only goal at the Stade de la Beaujoire to open up an 11-point lead at the summit for Unai Emery's men but it was Chapron who took centre stage as the events quickly descended into farce during stoppage time.

Carlos was running forward in support of a last-ditch Nantes counter-attack and collided with Chapron, who fell to the turf.

As he tumbled, the official kicked out at the Brazilian centre-back, who had already been booked, and appeared to catch him on the shin.

Carlos then protested as the official got to his feet but was met with a second yellow card.

"It's a gag," Kita told L'Equipe. "I received 20 SMS [messages] from all over the world telling me that this referee is a gag.

"What do you want me to say to you? If I talk too much, I will be summoned by an ethics committee. We have no right to say anything. It's scandalous to see that."

Kita complained that Nantes were not allowed to confront Chapron to query his bizarre actions after full-time.

"Chapron has to rest and get a massage, it works like that now," he said. "We cannot see him.

"I'm waiting for the green light, otherwise I'll be killed. It's amateurism.

"Sincerely, I think he did not do it on purpose. I do not want to believe he did it on purpose. At least, you apologise, but you do not show a red.

"We still have to find a solution because there is a problem in all this. In the end, it makes me laugh – I have never seen that."

Nantes forward Valentin Rongier told reporters a player would face a 10-game ban if the roles of Carlos and Chapron were reversed.

Kita has a more severe punishment in mind.

"He should be suspended for six months," he added. "If it is us [who do it] we take six months.

"He [should be] at the end of his career but that's not how we end up."