Morgan Sanson Makes Marseille Move

Marseille completed a move for Montpellier midfielder Morgan Sanson on Tuesday.

Sanson, 22, was in his fourth season at Montpellier but the Frenchman makes the switch after the clubs agreed a deal of €9million, plus €3m in bonuses.

Marseille president Jacques-Henri Eyraud was thrilled to welcome Sanson, a France youth international.

"I am very pleased that the first player who joined us during this transfer window is one of the most promising talents in French football," he said.

7 - Only Jean Seri has delivered more assists (8) than @MSanson20 (7) in Ligue 1 2016/17. Massilia. — OptaJean (@OptaJean) January 17, 2017

"We also want to rely on young players who will accompany our project until we reach our goals."

Marseille are sixth in Ligue 1 but a distant 15 points behind leaders Monaco and Nice.

Sanson had contributed three goals and six assists in 20 league games for Montpellier this season.