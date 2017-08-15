On Demand
Ligue 1
Getty Images

Monaco's Dias To Fiorentina On Two-Year Loan

20 year-old winger Gil Dias moves from Monaco to Fiorentina on a two-year loan with an option to buy.

OMNISPORT

Fiorentina have announced the signing of Monaco winger Gil Dias on a two-year loan with an option to buy.

The 20-year-old, who was brought to the French top flight from Braga in 2015, debuted for Monaco from the bench in Sunday's Ligue 1 win over Dijon.

However, Dias has now departed the club, subject to a medical at Fiorentina, having previously enjoyed loan spells with Varzim and Rio Ave.

The second temporary move back to his native Portugal, with Rio Ave, brought six league goals in 34 games last season.

Dias has also been capped by Portugal at youth level.

 

Next

