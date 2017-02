Marcelo Bielsa has signed a two-year contract to take over as Lille head coach from the start of next season, the Ligue 1 club have confirmed.

Marcelo Bielsa watched Calais v @losclive in the CFA yesterday. Lille lost 4-1, but that's not the story #losc pic.twitter.com/mwpBm848gd — Andrew Gibney (@Gibney_A) February 19, 2017