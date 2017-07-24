Manchester City Make Another Major Defensive Signing With Monaco's Mendy

Manchester City have completed their latest big-money deal of the close-season by prising left-back Benjamin Mendy away from Ligue 1 champions Monaco.

The deal is reported to be worth in the region of £50million, a similar fee to the one City agreed to bring in England right-back Kyle Walker from Tottenham.

Mendy has signed a five-year contract at the Etihad Stadium.

The 22-year-old helped a youthful Monaco side to the semi-finals of the Champions League last season, where they saw off City in a thrilling last-16 tie, and he was rewarded with a France debut in March.

Pep Guardiola has been keen to bolster his full-back areas after Pablo Zabaleta, Gael Clichy and Bacary Sagna were released when their contracts expired at the end of last season.

“I am absolutely delighted to be joining Manchester City,” said Mendy. “They are one of Europe’s leading clubs and in Pep Guardiola they have a manager committed to playing attacking football.

“I am sure that over the next few years we will be successful.”

City’s director of football, Txiki Begiristain, added: “Benjamin has all the qualities we are looking for in a full-back. For such a young player, he has a wealth of top-level experience.

“He is undoubtedly one of the world’s best full-backs, our number one target in this position. We are all delighted to have him here at Manchester City.

“I’m sure he will prove a fantastic addition to the squad.”

Mendy's arrival takes City's spending ahead of the 2017-18 campaign up towards £190m.

Playmaker Bernardo Silva, another of Monaco's jewels under Leonardo Jardim, began the influx and was followed by Benfica goalkeeper Ederson, with Walker and Brazilian youngster Douglas Luiz arriving over recent days.

Guardiola has been heavily linked with a move for Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez and the Chile star told reporters in his homeland over the weekend that he desires Champions League football after the Gunners missed out on a spot in Europe's premier competition last term.

Along with Silva and Mendy joining City, Monaco have also been hit by the departure of midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko to Chelsea, while winger Thomas Lemar is reported to be the subject of interest from Arsenal.