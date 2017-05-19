Hatem Ben Arfa and Grzegorz Krychowiak are facing a close season full of uncertainty at Paris Saint-Germain after being left out of the matchday squad for the dethroned Ligue 1 champions' final game at the Parc des Princes.

The former France winger and Poland midfielder have played bit-part roles at PSG in 2016-17 despite it being their first seasons at the club.

Ben Arfa has made 32 appearances in all competitions, the majority off the bench, 13 more than Krychowiak, who was a key player under Emery at Sevilla last term.

Both have been linked with a move at season's end and Emery has done little to quell the speculation ahead of Sunday's game with Caen with Ben Arfa left out and Krychowiak sent to play for the reserves.

Hatem Ben Arfa dropped by Unai Emery for the final game of the season. Will have only played 90mins 1x in Ligue 1 this season for PSG. — Mohammed Ali (@mohammedali_93) May 19, 2017

He told reporters: "Ben Arfa is not in the squad for technical reasons.

"[Thomas] Meunier, [Layvin] Kurzawa, Thiago Silva and [Marco] Verratti are injured while Krychowiak will be in the CFA squad."

It has been an underwhelming season for PSG, who failed to win Le Championnat for the first time since 2012 and exited the Champions League at the round of 16 stage after a dramatic collapse against Barcelona.

But Emery has defended their league record and highlighted Monaco's achievement in pipping them to the title.

"We must say congratulations to Monaco firstly, because they deserve it," he said.

"Normally, with our points total we would be champions but another team has been better.

"If we win tomorrow we will get to 89 points - the second biggest total in the history of the club.

"I am thinking positively. The club has showed confidence in me to continue working. Next year the first goal will be to win the championship."

Talk has already turned to which players the Qatar-backed club will target in the summer but Emery concedes it is not easy to attract the big names.

Hatem Ben Arfa found out about his exclusion from this weekend's PSG squad when he read it in the news. (Le Parisien) — Get French Football (@GFFN) May 13, 2017

He added: "We do not need a lot of players, there is a strong spine of three, four or five...

"Who is able to improve this team? You need important players, but it's not easy."

Saturday's game is likely to mark the end of Maxwell's career at PSG after more than five years with the Brazilian full-back not offered a new deal for next season.

"Maxwell is a player who deserves a good ovation tomorrow from all of us," said Emery.