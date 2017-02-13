Edinson Cavani Insists He's Not PSG's Savior

Edinson Cavani has stressed he is not Paris Saint-Germain's saviour as the Ligue 1 champions prepare to take on Barcelona in the Champions League round of 16.

The Uruguay international has developed into PSG's undisputed star striker following the departure of Zlatan Ibrahimovic to Manchester United during the close-season and has already netted 31 goals in 30 appearances in all competitions this term.

Heading into the clash with Barca on Tuesday he has scored nine times in his last seven games, but the striker is adamant PSG are not overly reliant on him.

"I do not see myself as the saviour," Cavani said at a news conference.

"It is the entire team that has to work together. Football is a team game. We all have to give our all.

"I have to work hard, just like any other player.

"I am feeling relaxed and calm. I am happy to be part of such a great team."

PSG have been eliminated from the Champions League by Barcelona twice in the past four seasons, but Cavani is hopeful they can do better this time around.

"We all want to win. It is a game of football and everything is possible. We are convinced that we can get a result. We definitely have a chance against Barcelona," he added.

"PSG have plenty of experience in the Champions League, which is important. We have to fight to progress.

"We are a very strong team at the moment that is getting closer to reaching its objectives. A win in the first leg would move us one step closer to our goal. We would like to reach the final."