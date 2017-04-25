BREAKING NEWS: Edinson Cavani Extends PSG Contract Until 2020

OMNISPORT

Edinson Cavani has signed a new contract at Paris Saint-Germain, extending his current deal, which ran until the end of the 2017/18 season, by a further two seasons to commit to the Ligue 1 champions until 2020.

Following the departure of Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the summer Cavani has done an excellent job of filling the void left behind by the larger-than-life Swedish striker, tallying an astounding 44 goals in all competitions this season (32 Ligue 1, 8 Champions League, 3 Coupe de la Ligue, 1 Coupe de France).

Paris Saint-Germain are delighted to announce that @ECavaniOfficial has signed a new contract with the club through June 2020 #Cavani2020 pic.twitter.com/B8tn4Uo3F6 — PSG English (@PSG_English) April 25, 2017

With Premier League suitors eyeing up the free-scoring Uruguayan all season, fans of the Parisian club can rest easy in the knowledge that Ligue 1's most prolific player will remain at the Parc des Princes for the next three seasons.