Zidane Expects Bale To Stay At Real Madrid

Zinedine Zidane believes Gareth Bale will still be at Real Madrid next season, despite increasing suggestions he will return to the Premier League.

The Welshman has spent five seasons in Spain but has lost his place in the starting line-up in another injury-blighted campaign, with Zidane favouring Isco, Marco Asensio and Lucas Vazquez.

Bale, frequently linked to Manchester United, was an unused substitute in Madrid's stunning 3-0 win over Juventus in the Champions League on Tuesday, but the coach insists he remains firmly in his plans.

"My feeling is that Bale is going to stay at Real Madrid next season," said Zidane.

"He is not going to lose his motivation. He is an important player.

"It's true that there are other players playing and they are doing very well.

"I would understand if he wasn't feeling as motivated, because players want to play every game. But he has to keep working."