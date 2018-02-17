Speculation Has Become "Very Tiring" For Zidane

Zinedine Zidane admits managing Real Madrid is "very tiring" - but is adamant he is not ready to leave his current job just yet.

The Frenchman has steered the Liga giants to eight trophies, including back-to-back Champions League titles, in the last two seasons since his appointment at the start of 2016.

However, Madrid's domestic struggles this season - they sit 17 points behind rivals Barcelona in LaLiga, while they suffered a shock exit at the hands of Leganes in the Copa del Rey - have led to Zidane's position coming under scrutiny.

The 45-year-old acknowledges there will come a time when the club will want to make a change, but does not see that happening anytime soon.

"It is very tiring, and more so at Real Madrid," Zidane told the media at his pre-match news conference ahead of Sunday's game at Real Betis.

🎙 #Zidane: ''We need the whole squad more than ever''

READ 👇https://t.co/gUzvQODdbS — Real Madrid C.F.🇺🇸🇬🇧 (@realmadriden) February 17, 2018

"Clearly you can reach a point when a change is needed and that goes for everyone and not just the coach. It is not the moment right now but it will happen.

"This profession is tiring and here more than anywhere else.

"For me what is important is what I am doing right now, the day to day, I want to finish this season with things in play and that is all I am thinking about."

The pressure on Zidane was eased in midweek with a 3-1 victory in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie with Paris Saint-Germain.

With Europe offering Madrid their only realistic chance of picking up further silverware this season, Zidane has hinted he plans to rotate his squad in the upcoming weeks, starting this weekend against Betis.

"They are decisions, what I want is to have all the players available and the other day that was the case," added Zidane.

"I wanted to play in a diamond formation against PSG and now with a lot of games coming up I will be counting on all the players."