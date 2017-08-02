Messi Says Goodbye To Neymar On Instagram

beIN SPORTS USA

Earlier today, Neymar's agent Wagner Ribeiro confirmed to gathered press that "PSG are going to pay Neymar's clause today and hope to present him at the end of the week". Barcelona have since responded via a press release stating that nothing short of a full payment of Neymar's €222m release clause will be accepted to break the superstar's remaining contract.

The latest confirmation of Neymar's departure comes from within the mythical trio of MSN, as Lionel Messi took to Instagram to post a farewell message to who now appears to be his former teammate, Neymar:

"It was a great pleasure to have shared all these years with you, friend @neymarjr. I wish you good luck in this new stage of your life. See you tomorrow"