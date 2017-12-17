Luis Suarez Insists Rabona Shot Against Deportivo Crossed The Line

beIN SPORTS
Speaking after Barcelona's 4-0 win over Deportivo de la Coruña, Luis Suarez insisted his effort near the end of the first half should have stood as a goal.
The Uruguayan striker was denied what would have been his second goal of the game when his close-range rabona shot was adjudged to have been saved by Ruben Martinez by referee Antonio Mateu.
The incident caused some Barcelona fans to point to two recent 'ghost' goals that were not awarded to the Catalans, which came against Valencia and Betis respectively.