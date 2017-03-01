Luis Enrique Announces to Leave Barcelona at the End of the Current Season
The Spanish coach put speculation about his future to rest by announcing his decision to step down once his third season at the helm ends.
OMNISPORT
Luis Enrique has announced he will step down as Barcelona head coach at the end of this season.
The 46-year-old's contract expires in June and he will not renew, citing the need for rest.
He was thought to have previously come close to stepping away from the club at the end of a tumultuous first season in charge at Camp Nou, when he won a treble of LaLiga, Copa del Rey and Champions League titles.
Luis Enrique confirmed the news in the wake of Barca's 6-1 win over Sporting Gijon on Wednesday, which, temporarily at least, took them above Real Madrid at the top of the table.