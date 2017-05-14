Cristiano Ronaldo Scores His 400th Goal For Real Madrid

Another milestone has fallen in Cristiano Ronaldo's inexorable march to greatness, the Portugal superstar having scored his 400th Real Madrid goal.

Ronaldo notched the landmark strike by netting his side's second against Sevilla on Sunday, as Zinedine Zidane's men sought to boost their hopes of a Champions League and LaLiga double.

A hat-trick during a stellar performance in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final against Atletico Madrid early this month saw the 32-year-old edge closer to the achievement.

MILESTONE: Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored 400 goals for Real Madrid in all competitions.



Another day, another legendary milestone. 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/cuOGkxwpYt — Squawka Football (@Squawka) May 14, 2017

Madrid claim Ronaldo had already registered 400 Blancos goals, the club having attributed a 2010 free-kick against Real Sociedad, deflected into the net off Pepe's back, to the Portuguese.

The most expensive player in the world when he moved to the Santiago Bernabeu from Manchester United for approximately £80million in 2009, Ronaldo is both Madrid's and the Champions League's all-time leading scorer. He trails only Lionel Messi of Barcelona in LaLiga's all-time scoring charts.

The former Sporting Lisbon player has won LaLiga once, the Champions League twice and the Copa del Rey twice at Madrid, while he finally tasted international success with Portugal at Euro 2016.